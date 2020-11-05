Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Health

Lethbridge police confirm positive COVID-19 case, multiple employees isolating

By Danica Ferris Global News
Posted November 5, 2020 1:47 pm
The Lethbridge Police Service station.
The Lethbridge Police Service station. Global News File

The Lethbridge Police Service has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 within the force.

The case has resulted in the isolation of multiple LPS employees.

Story continues below advertisement

“We can confirm one employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the first such case within the Lethbridge Police Service,” the LPS said in a statement to Global News.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“To ensure the safety of all of our employees, contract tracing was done and a number of other employees have been asked to self-isolate. We will continue to monitor the situation and follow all guidelines as set out by Alberta Health Services.”

Read more: Lethbridge Police Association ‘disappointed’ with officer suspension, claims faults in process

LPS declined questions from Global News about how many employees have been impacted, or whether the employees isolating are uniformed officers.

“Any time an employee is unexpectedly off work, there is an impact on the workplace,” the statement said. “Lethbridge police will manage with the resources we do have to minimize that impact, however, we look forward to the return of those employees affected.”

Click to play video 'Hinshaw urges Albertans not to let guard down in fight against COVID-19' Hinshaw urges Albertans not to let guard down in fight against COVID-19
Hinshaw urges Albertans not to let guard down in fight against COVID-19

The news comes after the Calgary Police Service confirmed on Wednesday that more than 40 employees — roughly 30 officers and 10 civilian members — are currently self-isolating due to potential COVID-19 transmission or illness.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Internal emails show possible employee-to-employee transmission of COVID-19 as 40 CPS members self-isolate

Lethbridge police told Global News they will not be providing further details at this time.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Calgary PoliceLethbridgeLethbridge Police ServiceLethbridge PolicelpsLethbridge NewsLethbridge COVID-19Lethbridge Police Service coronavirusLethbridge Police Service COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers