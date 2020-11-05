Lethbridge police confirm positive COVID-19 case, multiple employees isolating

Send this page to someone via email

The Lethbridge Police Service has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 within the force.

The case has resulted in the isolation of multiple LPS employees.

JUST IN: @lethpolice confirm one 'employee' has tested positive for #COVID19 and a number of 'employees' have been asked to self-isolate. They will not say exactly how many 'employees' are affected, or whether they are officers or civilian 'employees'. #YQL #Lethbridge — Liam Nixon (@GlobalLiamNixon) November 5, 2020

“We can confirm one employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the first such case within the Lethbridge Police Service,” the LPS said in a statement to Global News.

“To ensure the safety of all of our employees, contract tracing was done and a number of other employees have been asked to self-isolate. We will continue to monitor the situation and follow all guidelines as set out by Alberta Health Services.”

LPS declined questions from Global News about how many employees have been impacted, or whether the employees isolating are uniformed officers.

“Any time an employee is unexpectedly off work, there is an impact on the workplace,” the statement said. “Lethbridge police will manage with the resources we do have to minimize that impact, however, we look forward to the return of those employees affected.”

The news comes after the Calgary Police Service confirmed on Wednesday that more than 40 employees — roughly 30 officers and 10 civilian members — are currently self-isolating due to potential COVID-19 transmission or illness.

Lethbridge police told Global News they will not be providing further details at this time.