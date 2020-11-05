Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at funeral, wake in northern Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Several people who attended wake and funeral events in Cumberland House Cree Nation have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, says the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA).

NITHA health officials say the people were likely infectious when they attended the wake from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, and the funeral on Oct. 26.

Public health is advising anyone who attended the events during those dates to self-isolate immediately and contact 811 for further direction.

NITHA advises people to stay in isolation until assessed by their public health unit.

“It is important to note that individuals may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19,” said the NITHA in a press release, Wednesday.

