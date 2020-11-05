Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police help bust southern Ontario cocaine ring

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted November 5, 2020 12:22 pm
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle.
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police say they and the Ontario Provincial Police have taken down an Ontario cocaine network.

It started in early 2020, when the Winnipeg Police Service officers discovered the crime group was transporting multiple kilograms of cocaine from southern Ontario, using regular package delivery services, police said Thursday.

The packages would make their way to Winnipeg where they would be distributed to traffickers, police said.

Read more: Winnipeg police bust drug trafficking ring, find $375K in fentanyl, $200K in cash, several guns

As the investigation got bigger, the WPS called in the Ontario Provincial Police’s organized crime unit.

On Oct. 21, police raided nine homes, four in southern Ontario and five in Winnipeg.

More than 100 police officers were needed to collaboratively dismantle the crime ring, Winnipeg police said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Winnipeg police help bust up cocaine trafficking ring originating in Vancouver' Winnipeg police help bust up cocaine trafficking ring originating in Vancouver
Winnipeg police help bust up cocaine trafficking ring originating in Vancouver – Jun 26, 2020

During the raids, police found $340,000 of cocaine, $300,000 cash, smaller amounts of fentanyl, psilocybin and ketamine, several guns, body armour, drug packaging material, and numerous mobile phones.

Eleven people were arrested and charged with 56 crimes, including conspiracy, drug trafficking, proceeds of crime and firearms offences.

The 11 charged include:

  • Melissa Barrion, 28, of Winnipeg
  • Steven Griffith, 28, of Winnipeg
  • Jordan Nery, 33, of Winnipeg
  • Julian Nery, 28, of Winnipeg
  • Chester Rouletter, 25, of Winnipeg
  • Brandon Sadiua, 28, of Winnipeg
  • Nyke Thorpe, 40, of Winnipeg
  • Allen Cheung, 34, of Markham
  • Thanh Xuan Mai, 36, of Maple
  • Hong Phong Nguyen, 34, of North York
  • Trung Hieu Tran, 33, of Vaughan
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto crimeWinnipeg crimeCocaine Ringdrug trafficking in ontarioontario cocaine ringontario crime ringwinnipeg crime ring
Flyers
More weekly flyers