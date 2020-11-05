COVID-19 outbreak declared at Manitoba’s Health Sciences Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The largest hospital in Manitoba, Health Sciences Centre, is the latest healthcare facility with a COVID-19 outbreak.

In an email sent to Global News by Shared Health, officials confirm seven patients have tested positive for the virus at HSC.

Shared Health would not say which unit is affected, only that patient movement on the floor has been restricted.

The provincial health organization said samples have been collected from all patients, and they will be monitored daily for symptoms.

Shared Health says families are being notified and an investigation is underway to determine contact tracing requirements.

Enhanced infection prevention and control measures have also been implemented, Shared Health says.

There are currently outbreaks at Victoria General Hospital and St. Boniface Hospital, several patient care units are listed as critical.