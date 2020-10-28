38 people, 1 death, linked to COVID-19 outbreak at second Winnipeg hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak at a second Winnipeg hospital has grown to 38 patients and has claimed the life of another person.

The outbreak at Victoria General Hospital has been linked to two units, the 5N and 5S family medicine units.

While first announced last Thursday it has now grown to involve 19 patients and 19 staff, according to the hospital’s website.

Late Tuesday night, St. Boniface Hospital confirmed one of the patients connected to the Victoria outbreak died after being transferred to St. Boniface.

According to the Victoria Hospital’s website “COVID-19 positive patients are being transferred to acute care hospitals for further treatment.”

Those hospitals include St. Boniface, the Grace Hospital and Health Sciences Centre, which all have designated COVID-19 wards.

Victoria hospital remains the largest outbreak at a Winnipeg hospital, the Winnipeg Regional Health Region told Global News Tuesday St. Boniface’s outbreak is up to 23 patients and 11 staff who have tested positive.

Victoria hospital has restricted visitors and suspended admissions to the two affected units, encouraging people to do virtual visits with loved ones.

