Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Winnipeg’s St. Boniface Hospital sees third COVID-19 outbreak

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted October 24, 2020 10:45 am
Albrechtsen Research Center, on the campus of St. Boniface Hospital, Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Albrechtsen Research Center, on the campus of St. Boniface Hospital, Winnipeg, Manitoba. St. Boniface Research Centre

For the third time in less than two weeks, St. Boniface Hospital has identified a COVID-19 outbreak in one of it’s units.

In a memo to staff obtained by Global News, the hospital says its B5 medicine unit has implemented outbreak protocols after “positive cases” were discovered.

There’s no word on how many positive cases are within the unit.

Read more: 16 people test positive for COVID-19 after pair of St. Boniface Hospital outbreaks

Late last week, the E6 unit at the hospital was the site of the first outbreak on the campus, while the neighboring E5 unit declared the second outbreak a few days later.

As of Wednesday, 11 patients and five staff members had received positive test results between the two outbreaks.

Story continues below advertisement

The memo says hospital leadership is working with Public Health to identify potential close contacts and direct them to self-isolate.

Trending Stories

As a result of the outbreak being declared, the unit will now close to new admissions and restrict visits, directing families to visit virtually instead.

Read more: Another Manitoban dies from coronavirus, 163 new cases reported Friday

It comes following a grim day for Manitoba on Friday, which saw hospitalizations due to COVID-19 jump by nine — now sitting at a pandemic-high 51 across the province.

Eight of those patients are in intensive care units.

There were also 163 new cases provincially, and as of Saturday morning, Manitoba has 1,855 active cases.

Click to play video 'New Winnipeg school restrictions' New Winnipeg school restrictions
New Winnipeg school restrictions
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus in manitobaCOVID-19 OutbreakCoronavirus in WinnipegSt. Boniface hospitalCOVID-19 in Manitobahospital outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers