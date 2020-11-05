Suspect in Quebec City killings to appear in court

Send this page to someone via email

The alleged Halloween night killer, Carl Girouard, is scheduled to appear in Quebec City court at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The 24-year-old resident of Sainte-Thérèse, a suburb of Montreal, is accused of two first-degree murders and five attempted murders committed Saturday night in Old Quebec.

He was picked up by the police while dressed in a medieval costume and armed with a Japanese katana type sword.

Two people died as a result of the attacks. François Duchesne, 56, was the director of communications for the Musée National des Beaux-Arts du Québec. Suzanne Clermont, 61, worked in a hairdressing salon in Old Quebec.

The Crown successfully obtained a publication ban on the identity of the five attempted murder victims.

At a press conference on Sunday, the director of the Quebec City police department, Robert Pigeon, said that the alleged killer had no criminal record and that his motives were personal.

Referencing Girouard’s medical records from 2014, Pigeon revealed that the accused killer had made statements showing his intention to commit the acts he is accused of doing on the night of the attacks. Pigeon said it is believed the violent actions were carried out with the aim of “causing as many victims as possible.”

Girouard will make his court appearance on Thursday by videoconference.

The crime of first-degree murder is punishable by life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for 25 years. If a defendant is convicted of multiple murders, the Crown can ask for an extension of the mandatory time behind bars.