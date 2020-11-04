Alberta confirms 515 new cases of COVID-19, 5 additional deaths Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health has confirmed an additional 515 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, there were 164 people in hospital with 30 of those in the ICU. The province had completed 1,842,754 COVID-19 tests (7,461 on Nov. 3) and 23,874 Albertans have recovered.

There are now 6,230 active cases across the province.

The majority of those cases continue to be reported in the Edmonton and Calgary zones. As of Wednesday’s report, there were 2,610 active cases in the Calgary zone and 2,642 active cases in the Edmonton zone.

Elsewhere across the province, there were 224 active cases in the Central zone, 333 in the South zone and 400 active cases reported in the North zone. There were 21 active cases in Alberta not affiliated to a specific zone.

Alberta also reported five additional deaths on Wednesday, three of those linked to outbreaks.

There were two deaths in the Calgary zone: a man in his 90s who was linked to the outbreak at Mount Royal Revera and a woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Wing Kei Care Centre.

In the Edmonton zone, a woman in her 80s who was linked to the outbreak at Edmonton General Care Centre has also died.

A woman in her 70s from Royal Alexandra Hospital. This death was reported by AHS Tuesday.

A man in his 80s has died as well. He was from the South zone and wasn’t linked to any outbreaks or continuing care.

Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll is now sitting at 343.