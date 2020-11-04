Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Okanagan resident nominated for national young LGBT+ entrepreneur of the year award

By Travis Lowe Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 4:20 pm
Canada's LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce has nominated Dustyn Baulkham of Kelowna for its young entrepreneur of the year award.
Canada's LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce has nominated Dustyn Baulkham of Kelowna for its young entrepreneur of the year award. Global News

An Okanagan entrepreneur and high-profile member of Kelowna’s LGBT2Q+ community has been recognized for his work in the business world.

Dustyn Baulkham was recently nominated for ‘young LGBT+ entrepreneur of the year’ by Canada’s LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce.

Canada’s LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC) advocates for more than 28,000 LGBT+ owned-and-operated businesses in Canada.

“I’m honoured to be nominated for the work we’ve done,” Baulkham said.

READ MORE: It’s Peak Pride weekend at Big White Ski Resort

Baulkham is the founder of Rebellious Unicorns Production Company, a Kelowna-based broadcasting- and media production company.

“This company was founded with one goal in mind: To create new, welcoming and inclusive opportunities for people to gather and celebrate,” Baulkam said.

Story continues below advertisement

Rebellious Unicorns has produced a variety of events for the LGBT2Q+ community, including the drag-focused extravaganza FruitCake, and the business social, the MX.

Click to play video 'Kelowna Pride Week begins with many COVID-19 precautions in place' Kelowna Pride Week begins with many COVID-19 precautions in place
Kelowna Pride Week begins with many COVID-19 precautions in place

But Baulkham’s trademark event is Peak Pride, a winter-pride festival held at mountain resorts in B.C., such as Big White, SilverStar, Sun Peaks and Red Mountain Resort,

Trending Stories

Peak Pride has attracted hundreds of attendees from western Canada and the Pacific Northwest.

When COVID-19 hit, Baulkham pivoted Rebellious Unicorn’s in-person production focus to an online streaming service called Unicorns.Live.

The site is a platform for various types of entertainment by diverse creators.

Click to play video 'The “Homopogo” returns to Kelowna Pride' The “Homopogo” returns to Kelowna Pride
The “Homopogo” returns to Kelowna Pride

One of the platform’s success stories is Voices Unheard, a weekly interview series featuring people with diverse backgrounds sharing their stories.

Story continues below advertisement

Baulkham, along with other nominees, will be honoured during the CGLCC’s virtual fifth annual black and white gala on Thursday, Nov. 5.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaBusinessOkanagancentral okanaganLGBTQ2AwardRebellious UnicornsDustyn BaulkhamCanada's LGTB+ Chamber of CommerceVoices UnheardYoung Entrepreneur of the Year
Flyers
More weekly flyers