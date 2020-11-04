Okanagan resident nominated for national young LGBT+ entrepreneur of the year award

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan entrepreneur and high-profile member of Kelowna’s LGBT2Q+ community has been recognized for his work in the business world.

Dustyn Baulkham was recently nominated for ‘young LGBT+ entrepreneur of the year’ by Canada’s LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce.

Canada’s LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC) advocates for more than 28,000 LGBT+ owned-and-operated businesses in Canada.

“I’m honoured to be nominated for the work we’ve done,” Baulkham said.

Baulkham is the founder of Rebellious Unicorns Production Company, a Kelowna-based broadcasting- and media production company.

“This company was founded with one goal in mind: To create new, welcoming and inclusive opportunities for people to gather and celebrate,” Baulkam said.

Rebellious Unicorns has produced a variety of events for the LGBT2Q+ community, including the drag-focused extravaganza FruitCake, and the business social, the MX.

But Baulkham’s trademark event is Peak Pride, a winter-pride festival held at mountain resorts in B.C., such as Big White, SilverStar, Sun Peaks and Red Mountain Resort,

Peak Pride has attracted hundreds of attendees from western Canada and the Pacific Northwest.

When COVID-19 hit, Baulkham pivoted Rebellious Unicorn’s in-person production focus to an online streaming service called Unicorns.Live.

The site is a platform for various types of entertainment by diverse creators.

One of the platform’s success stories is Voices Unheard, a weekly interview series featuring people with diverse backgrounds sharing their stories.

Baulkham, along with other nominees, will be honoured during the CGLCC’s virtual fifth annual black and white gala on Thursday, Nov. 5.