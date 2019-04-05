It’s Peak Pride weekend at Big White Ski Resort

Big White Ski Resort is welcoming the LGBT2Q+ community and its allies to join in a Pride celebration from April 5 to 7.

The event is presented by a boutique-event company based in the Okanagan called Rebellious Unicorns.

“Peak Pride is an opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate Pride and make lasting memories against the backdrop of beautiful, snow-covered mountains,” said Dustyn Baulkham, executive producer at Rebellious Unicorns.

“With some truly wonderful entertainment and an array of inclusive spaces and great venues at Big White, this is a weekend you don’t want to miss.”

It starts on Friday evening with gayme’s night. Admission donations will support Etcetera Youth Kelowna, a program for LGBT2Q+ youth and their allies.

Saturday’s festivities kick off with the mountain pride parade. Skiiers and snowboarders are to meet at the bottom of the Bullet Lift at 2 p.m., then head down the Sun Run at 2:30 p.m., with colours flying.

On Saturday afternoon, the Ales & Apres Mountain Beer Fest and Peaks Culinary Walk get underway.

Snowshoe Sam’s is hosting wipeout after 9 p.m., with the help of local drag stars Freida Whales, Sparkle, Alexa Nerezza and Ella Lamoureux.

The headliner for the evening is DJ DrewG from San Diego.

The final event of the weekend is the fab farewell brunch on Sunday at the Blarney Stone Irish Tavern.