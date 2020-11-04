Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough teen charged with 3 counts of assault in parking lot: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 9:43 am
peterborough-police2
A 14-year-old boy was charged with three counts of assault on Tuesday. Peterborough Police Service

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with assault following an incident in a Lansdowne Street parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:45 p.m., a teen was on an outing with a group home staff member and two other residents when he reportedly became aggressive and assaulted the the trio.

Police were notified and attended.

Read more: Peterborough boy, 14, charged with uttering death threats, police say

As a result of the investigation, the boy was arrested and charged with three counts of assault.

Trending Stories

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 23.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused will not be released.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'A grieving father wants people to recognize the difficulties that come with Youth Criminal Justice Act.' A grieving father wants people to recognize the difficulties that come with Youth Criminal Justice Act.
A grieving father wants people to recognize the difficulties that come with Youth Criminal Justice Act.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeYouth Criminal Justice ActLansdowne StreetPeterborough assault
Flyers
More weekly flyers