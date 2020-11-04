Peterborough teen charged with 3 counts of assault in parking lot: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with assault following an incident in a Lansdowne Street parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:45 p.m., a teen was on an outing with a group home staff member and two other residents when he reportedly became aggressive and assaulted the the trio.

Police were notified and attended.

As a result of the investigation, the boy was arrested and charged with three counts of assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 23.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused will not be released.

Story continues below advertisement

1:39 A grieving father wants people to recognize the difficulties that come with Youth Criminal Justice Act. A grieving father wants people to recognize the difficulties that come with Youth Criminal Justice Act.