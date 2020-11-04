Bill Kelly: U.S. election mess shows you get the government you deserve

Send this page to someone via email

The pundits and pollsters got it wrong again.

They told us it would be close, but that’s about the only prediction they made that proved to be accurate in the American election.

There is no declared winner yet in the presidential election; Joe Biden has secured 224 Electoral College votes, Donald Trump has 213, both shy of the 270 votes needed to secure the White House for the next four years.

The vote count should continue Wednesday to determine the winner — or will it?

Trump and his legal team are attempting to stop the process, wrongly claiming that he’s won and the voting should stop.

In fact, the voting has stopped — it’s the counting of all of those legitimate votes that must now be completed but Trump doesn’t want that to happen.

The votes in battleground states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania will determine the outcome, but Trump is clinging to his unsubstantiated claim that those votes are fraudulent.

Whatever happens, one thing we do know is that it was a bad night for Biden and the Democrats.

Predictions of stealing GOP states like Florida and Georgia and Texas never materialized; the expectation of gaining control of the Senate fizzled pretty quickly as voters sent a strong message that they’re OK with a president who lied to them about the pandemic and steered the economy into the worst recession in recent history.

It’s hard to comprehend, but Americans seem ready to re-elect the same bunch of politicians that screwed up the economy and mismanaged the pandemic, costing hundreds of thousands of lives.

As the saying goes, you get the government you deserve.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

