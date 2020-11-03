These are the U.S. election swing states to watch as results emerge

Send this page to someone via email

Months of gruelling U.S. election campaigning are set to come to a head Tuesday night, as Americans vote in the final hours of a race that has been unprecedented in too many ways to count.

U.S. President Donald Trump is fighting to secure another four years in the White House, while Democratic challenger and former vice-president Joe Biden is pushing for a win to boot him out and with all eyes watching closely for results from key swing states like Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

In order to win the presidency, one candidate must hit the magic number: 270.

That’s the number of seats it takes to secure the Electoral College.

Each state is allotted a set number of Electoral College votes and the swing states are the most fiercely contended battlegrounds, playing a decisive role in determining which candidate wins enough Electoral College votes to become president.

You can read a more detailed breakdown of how the Electoral College works here.

Traditionally, the main swing states are North Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin and Ohio. For the purposes of this piece and given the unprecedented nature of this campaign, we will also be keeping an eye on Texas, Minnesota, Georgia, Iowa and Nevada.

Here are the swing states to watch at a glance.

Arizona

Number of Electoral College votes up for grabs: 11

Who won last time: Trump

Who has won the state in 2020: Undetermined at this time.

Florida

Number of Electoral College votes up for grabs: 29

Who won last time: Trump

Who has won the state in 2020: Undetermined at this time.

Georgia

Number of Electoral College votes up for grabs: 16

Who won last time: Trump

Who has won the state in 2020: Undetermined at this time.

Iowa

Number of Electoral College votes up for grabs: 6

Who won last time: Trump

Who has won the state in 2020: Undetermined at this time.

Michigan

Number of Electoral College votes up for grabs: 16

Who won last time: Trump

Who has won the state in 2020: Undetermined at this time.

Minnesota

Number of Electoral College votes up for grabs: 10

Who won last time: 2016 Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton

Who has won the state in 2020: Undetermined at this time.

Nevada

Number of Electoral College votes up for grabs: 6

Who won last time: Clinton

Who has won the state in 2020: Undetermined at this time.

North Carolina

Number of Electoral College votes up for grabs: 15

Who won last time: Trump

Who has won the state in 2020: Undetermined at this time.

Ohio

Number of Electoral College votes up for grabs: 18

Who won last time: Trump

Who has won the state in 2020: Undetermined at this time.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a critical state to watch but its results are anticipated to be delayed because of the large number of mail-in and advance ballots to count, and tight electoral timelines to do it. Results for this state will also be updated in real time here.

Number of Electoral College votes up for grabs: 20

Who won last time: Trump

Who has won the state in 2020: Undetermined at this time.

Texas

Number of Electoral College votes up for grabs: 38

Who won last time: Trump

Who has won the state in 2020: Undetermined at this time.

Wisconsin

Number of Electoral College votes up for grabs: 10

Who won last time: Trump

Who has won the state in 2020: Undetermined at this time.