Live Updates

U.S. election live: Ongoing coverage as Americans vote for their next president

By Staff Global News
In this combination of file photos, former vice-president Joe Biden speaks in Collier, Pa., on March 6, 2018, and President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on March 20, 2018.
In this combination of file photos, former vice-president Joe Biden speaks in Collier, Pa., on March 6, 2018, and President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on March 20, 2018. AP Photo

The long U.S. election campaign comes to an end on Tuesday, Nov. 3 as millions of Americans will head to their local polling location and either re-elect Donald Trump or choose Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

Global News will have live coverage of the 2020 U.S. election in the video player above from 7:00 p.m. ET to 3:00 a.m., as well as on the Global TV App available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and the Global News YouTube channel.

You can also see live, real-time results from the U.S. election here, as well as keep track of state-by-state results and see who gets control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.

Want to know more about the Electoral College and why each candidate is vying for at least 270 of the previous 538 seats? We’ve got a detailed explainer on the Electoral College to help you.

Our live blog below will also provide up-to-the-minute updates from all of our reporters covering the U.S. election.

