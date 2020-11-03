Menu

Politics

U.S election results: Real-time results from Florida

By Staff Global News
Posted November 3, 2020 2:37 pm

The U.S. election campaign comes to an end on Tuesday, Nov. 3 as millions of Americans around the country go to the polls and decide whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden will be president of the United States.

Read more: U.S. election results: Live, real-time election results as America votes

And eyes from around the world are on the Florida results.

Polls close in Florida at 7 p.m. ET and results should come pouring into the map above shortly thereafter. As the count continues the chart will change to show the latest results for the state.

Florida’s 29 electoral college seats have — aside from 1992 — sided with the overall winner in every presidential election since 1972. Donald Trump won the state in 2016 by slightly more than 100,000 votes.

