U.S. election results: Live, real-time election results as America votes

Will Donald Trump be re-elected president of the United States? Will Joe Biden win in the all-important swing states? Global News will have live, real-time results in the 2020 U.S. election as polls close across the country.

U.S. election results will start pouring in when polls in several states (including Florida) close at 7 p.m. ET. More polls will close each hour with the majority closing between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET.

The map above will update in real-time as each poll reports its votes.

Who will win the U.S. election?

The number to remember on election night is 270: that’s the number of Electoral College seats Trump or Biden needs to win the presidency. Each state has a certain number of seats based on how many legislators it has in Congress.

Each state has two senators, plus at least one member of the House of Representatives — potentially many more if it’s a heavily populated state.

So, the number of votes varies widely. For example, California, the biggest state by population, has 55 electoral votes, while states like Wyoming, Delaware and Alaska have just three votes each. The District of Columbia gets three votes as well.

When will we see results from the U.S. presidential election?

The data in the map above comes from the Associated Press.

The AP has been clear that they will not be calling races early, based on previous practices including exit polls. They will be taking into account a variety of factors this time around, including the time it takes to count all those millions of advance and mail in ballots.

In fact, The Associated Press developed new practices since 2016, including voter surveys which will focus on early voters.

And because the election is run by each state and not nationally, different states have different rules on counting those advance ballots — Florida and Arizona, for example, began before Nov. 3. But Wisconsin and Pennsylvania only began counting on election day. So those results will take longer.

In-depth: The U.S. election

And there’s the extra layer about deadlines to accept ballots. There have been court challenges across America on this. Some, like Georgia, will only count ballots received on or before Nov. 3, while others, like Ohio, will count late ballots as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3.

It’s a situation where some news organizations are calling states and others are not. That may get tricky if a candidate self-declares victory. Journalism is about fighting misinformation and for that reason you may see a situation where AP or other news organizations will give the mathematical reasons why they are not calling a race.

What about results in swing states?

Polls in some swing states close at various times — Florida (7 p.m. ET), Pennsylvania (8 p.m.), Ohio (7:30 p.m.), Michigan (8 p.m.), North Carolina (7:30 p.m.), Arizona (9 p.m.), Wisconsin (9 p.m.), and Iowa (10 p.m.). — but with mail-in voting, results are expected to be slower than other years.

U.S. election results: Who won in Congress? The Senate?

Not only will the map above let you peruse state-by-state results for the presidential election, but it will also allow you to see live, real-time results for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, state governor elections and local ballot initiatives.