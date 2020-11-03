Menu

Health

Prince Edward Island reports no active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 3, 2020 4:31 pm
Prince Edward Island’s chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, provided an update Tuesday on the COVID-19 situation, announcing that there are no active cases on the island.

Morrison thanked residents for continuing to look out for each other and keeping case numbers low.

READ MORE: Prince Edward Island reports one new case of COVID-19, has three active cases

Currently, P.E.I. has the lowest per capita instance of COVID-19 of any province in Canada, according to the province.

“While we watch the resurgence of cases throughout the world, and in other Canadian provinces, Morrison urged everyone to continue to follow the basics: handwashing, wearing masks, staying two metres apart from those not within your household,” the province said in a statement. 

Since the pandemic began, P.E.I. has reported a total of 64 cases — all have been travel-related.

