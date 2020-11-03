Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Dundas St. Starbucks latest London, Ont. business to close down

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 3, 2020 4:16 pm
Starbucks expanding loyalty program
The signage on a branch of Starbucks Coffee. Oli Scarff/Getty Images

The Starbucks in downtown London, Ont. is the latest in a string of businesses to close down permanently.

The location at 160 Dundas St. had boarded up in the summer in response to the coronavirus pandemic for what was thought to be a temporary move at the time.

The company said it has worked with employees to explore their options which includes relocating them to other stores when possible.

Read more: London, Ont., businesses issue plea for local support amid pandemic

“We have begun our accelerated store transformation, which we announced in June, to best meet our customers where they are now,” said Carly Suppa-Clark, a spokesperson for Starbucks Canada.

Trending Stories

Suppa-Clark said this new ‘transformation’ means closing down some stores as they move to open up more locations that are drive-thru.

Story continues below advertisement

Starbucks is the latest business at Dundas and Richmond to close — three out of the four corners of the intersection are currently vacant following the closures of Rexall and McDonald’s.

The Circle K on Wellington and Dundas streets also shut down permanently last month.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StarbucksCOVID-19 Businessdundas and richmondBusiness closing downCoronavirus BusineessLondon bisinessesLondon Starbucks closesStarbucks closes
Flyers
More weekly flyers