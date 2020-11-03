Dundas St. Starbucks latest London, Ont. business to close down

Send this page to someone via email

The Starbucks in downtown London, Ont. is the latest in a string of businesses to close down permanently.

The location at 160 Dundas St. had boarded up in the summer in response to the coronavirus pandemic for what was thought to be a temporary move at the time.

The company said it has worked with employees to explore their options which includes relocating them to other stores when possible.

“We have begun our accelerated store transformation, which we announced in June, to best meet our customers where they are now,” said Carly Suppa-Clark, a spokesperson for Starbucks Canada.

Suppa-Clark said this new ‘transformation’ means closing down some stores as they move to open up more locations that are drive-thru.

Starbucks is the latest business at Dundas and Richmond to close — three out of the four corners of the intersection are currently vacant following the closures of Rexall and McDonald’s.

The Circle K on Wellington and Dundas streets also shut down permanently last month.