West Kelowna minor hockey team raises funds to livestream games

Send this page to someone via email

These days, when Ashley Hubbard takes her son Broden to play atom hockey , she says goodbye to him at the arena doors.

That’s because at West Kelowna’s Royal Lepage Place, there are no spectators allowed due to COVID-19.

So Hubbard, like a lot of other parents, can’t watch her son’s minor hockey games.

“It was really disappointing; I feel like this year has been a frustrating year,” she told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Hubbard is a committed hockey mom who decided that a ‘spectator ban’ wasn’t going to get in the way of seeing her son play for the West Kelowna Panthers.

She got the video company that broadcasts the BCHL’s West Kelowna Warriors games, to livestream her son’s first game to the internet.

“We had over 150 people tune in live to watch it and I thought ‘wow, we have lots of grandparents and aunts and uncles who want to watch these kids,'” Hubbard said.

Thinking those family and friends’ might not mind helping share the cost of future livestreamed games, Hubbard set up a GoFundMe page to pay for the Panthers video broadcasts.

1:55 Peterborough Hockey Association begins COVID-19 game play Peterborough Hockey Association begins COVID-19 game play “We raised $1,000 in about 24-hours,” Hubbard said, which she added should be enough to livestream the team’s entire season — ten games in all. “We raised $1,000 in about 24-hours,” Hubbard said, which she added should be enough to livestream the team’s entire season — ten games in all.

Story continues below advertisement

For young Broden, suddenly playing minor hockey doesn’t feel so minor anymore.

“It feels like I’m in the NHL so I feel pretty happy and that’s been my dream since I was three years old,” Broden said.

8:47 Minor hockey in a COVID-19 2nd wave: What parents need to know Minor hockey in a COVID-19 2nd wave: What parents need to know

Now, not only is the Panthers’ left-winger working on his slap shot, he’s working on his on-camera goal celebrations.

“I think my favourite ‘celie’ is the one where you go down on your knees,” Broden said.

And this weekend’s Panther livestream broadcast won’t just look like Hockey Night in Canada, it will sound like it too, well sort of…

Story continues below advertisement

“We are really excited to be heading up to Royal Lepage Place this weekend for some play-by-play,” said K96.3 Classic Rock morning co-host Brad Karp.

1:55 COVID-19: A look inside Winnipeg’s minor hockey scene COVID-19: A look inside Winnipeg’s minor hockey scene

K96.3’s Classic rock morning crew, Brad and Alysha will be up in the press box, calling the game. “I figured I have nothing better to do than hopefully put a smile on a kid’s face and butcher their last name,” Karp said. “They get to feel like they are in the NHL and to bring that feeling to somebody is just a lot of fun,” Alysha Williams said. Ashley Hubbard says she’s now looking at ways to help other minor hockey teams in West Kelowna raise funds to livestream their games.

Related News Doug Ford says he hopes Ontario Hockey League can return with bodychecking