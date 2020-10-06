Menu

Comments

Canada

NHL says targeted start date for 2020-21 season now Jan. 1

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2020 7:56 pm
In this Sept. 13, 2012, file photo, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman listens as he meets with reporters after a meeting with team owners in New York.
In this Sept. 13, 2012, file photo, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman listens as he meets with reporters after a meeting with team owners in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mary Altaffer

There won’t be any more NHL hockey in 2020.

The league and the NHL Players’ Association announced Tuesday that they are targeting Jan. 1 for the start of the 2020-21 regular season.

Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement at the kick off of the NHL draft, which is being held virtually Tuesday and Wednesday.

A joint release from the league and players’ union said estimated timing for the start of training camp will come “at a later date.”

The league previously stated that Dec. 1 was the target date for beginning the 2020-21 season.

The NBA has said it will not begin its season until January at the earliest.

The 2019-20 regular season was cut short in March due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

‘It was a strange environment for sure’: NHL’s top doctor talks COVID-19 bubble

An unconventional post-season began in August with teams stationed in bubbles in Edmonton and Toronto.

Tampa Bay won the Stanley Cup in Edmonton on Sept. 28 with a 2-0 win over the Dallas Stars.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
