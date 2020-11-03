BC NDP nearly doubled BC Liberals in political donations leading into provincial election

Send this page to someone via email

The BC NDP had a massive financial advantage over the BC Liberals and the BC Greens heading into last month’s provincial election, according to Elections BC.

The organization released fundraising figures from July 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2020 reporting the NDP raised $1.957 million in the three months leading to the election. The BC Liberals raised $1.150 million and the BC Greens raised $327,203.

The NDP led the way in donations from both big and small donors with 1,990 donors contributing more than $250 for a total of $1,186,206.13, reports Elections BC.

3:58 BC Liberals look to regroup after election loss BC Liberals look to regroup after election loss

There were 10,349 donors pledging less than $250 for a total of $771,731.78.

Story continues below advertisement

The NDP government introduced legislation in 2017 shortly after forming the government to ban union and corporate donations. The changes included restrictions on individuals who are limited to $1,200 in donations per year to the campaign of any one candidate or local political party.

Donors can pledge up to $1,200 to each of multiple unconnected candidates.

The changes came after years of criticism directed towards the Liberals for relying heavily on corporate donations and creating policy to help those donors. The BC NDP was also criticized for a heavy reliance on union donations.

1:14 BC Green leader Sonia Furstenau on record-breaking donation to party BC Green leader Sonia Furstenau on record-breaking donation to party

The BC Liberals had 1,224 donors contribute more than $250 for a total of $846,182.61 this election. There were 4,888 donors contributing less than $250 for a total of $304,509.46.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Greens had 272 donors over $250 contribute a total of $146,126.69. The Greens are the only party where smaller donations made up a bulk of the money raised, with 2,605 people committing less than $250 for a total of $181,576.44.