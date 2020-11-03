Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

BC NDP nearly doubled BC Liberals in political donations leading into provincial election

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted November 3, 2020 2:56 pm
NDP Leader John Horgan reacts to a shot as he plays lacrosse as he meets the local candidate during an election campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C. Tuesday, September 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.
NDP Leader John Horgan reacts to a shot as he plays lacrosse as he meets the local candidate during an election campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C. Tuesday, September 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.

The BC NDP had a massive financial advantage over the BC Liberals and the BC Greens heading into last month’s provincial election, according to Elections BC.

The organization released fundraising figures from July 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2020 reporting the NDP raised $1.957 million in the three months leading to the election. The BC Liberals raised $1.150 million and the BC Greens raised $327,203.

The NDP led the way in donations from both big and small donors with 1,990 donors contributing more than $250 for a total of $1,186,206.13, reports Elections BC.

Click to play video 'BC Liberals look to regroup after election loss' BC Liberals look to regroup after election loss
BC Liberals look to regroup after election loss

There were 10,349 donors pledging less than $250 for a total of $771,731.78.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: In the dying days of B.C.’s ‘wild west,’ developers helped kick millions to the NDP and Liberals

The NDP government introduced legislation in 2017 shortly after forming the government to ban union and corporate donations. The changes included restrictions on individuals who are limited to $1,200 in donations per year to the campaign of any one candidate or local political party.

Donors can pledge up to $1,200 to each of multiple unconnected candidates.

The changes came after years of criticism directed towards the Liberals for relying heavily on corporate donations and creating policy to help those donors. The BC NDP was also criticized for a heavy reliance on union donations.

Click to play video 'BC Green leader Sonia Furstenau on record-breaking donation to party' BC Green leader Sonia Furstenau on record-breaking donation to party
BC Green leader Sonia Furstenau on record-breaking donation to party

The BC Liberals had 1,224 donors contribute more than $250 for a total of $846,182.61 this election. There were 4,888 donors contributing less than $250 for a total of $304,509.46.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Greens had 272 donors over $250 contribute a total of $146,126.69. The Greens are the only party where smaller donations made up a bulk of the money raised, with 2,605 people committing less than $250 for a total of $181,576.44.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC electionFundraisingElections BCElection 2020Political DonationsWild Westpolitical money
Flyers
More weekly flyers