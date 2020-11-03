Riverview basketball coach facing 30 new charges relating to child pornography

Send this page to someone via email

A Riverview, N.B., volunteer basketball coach is facing 30 new charges after he was initially charged with one count of making child pornography.

Police said last week a “variety of electronic devices” were seized when they executed a search warrant at a home on Aberdeen Drive in Riverview on Oct. 25.

That’s also when police arrested 32-year-old Shawn Curtis Nickerson.

During a brief bail hearing last week, the Crown prosecutor said new information will be released in the case.

On Tuesday, the Crown said Nickerson is now facing 30 charges instead of the one initially laid.

According to court documents, Nickerson is charged in connection with incidents occurring between June 2, 2016, and Oct. 25, 2020.

Charges include making and possessing child pornography and making child pornography available.

They also include making visual recordings of several minors “who were in a circumstance that gives rise to a reasonable expectation of privacy,” the document reads.

Seven minors are listed in the 30 charges. Several charges involve “unknown persons.”

With a publication ban on the identities of the basketball players, the Crown has asked to limit public access to Nickerson’s Facebook page.

It argued the order is necessary to avoid the potential identification of the victims by members of the public.

Last week, the RCMP wouldn’t answer questions about whether local youths were directly connected to the charges or how many possible witnesses are being contacted.

The community of Riverview was in shock after learning about the initial charge last week.

The Anglophone School District East (ASD-E) sent a letter home to families in the Riverview area in relation to the arrest.

The school informed parents that counsellors and other resources will be available for students and staff as needed.

On Tuesday, Nickerson’s bail hearing was scheduled for Nov. 9 at 1:30 p.m.