New charge or charges expected against New Brunswick coach accused of making child pornography

A local sports coach accused of making child pornography is expected to face at least one new charge.

RCMP say the charge against volunteer basketball coach Shawn Curtis Nickerson, 32, stem from alleged incidents that occurred between December 2018 and January 2020.

Police began investigating in August as a result of online sexual images.

During a brief bail hearing Wednesday, the Crown prosecutor said new information will be laid in the case, meaning a new charge or charges will be laid.

However, since the hearing was quickly adjourned while Nickerson seeks a lawyer, the Crown said the new information will be laid during his next court appearance Nov. 3 at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the nature of the charge, the Crown requested a publication ban be placed on names and ages of any victims, and provincial court Judge Luc Labonté ordered the publication ban.

According to police, a “variety of electronic devices” were seized when they executed a search warrant at a home on Aberdeen Drive in Riverview on Oct. 25. That’s where Nickerson was arrested. Court documents indicate he has an address on that street.

Accused volunteered at local schools

The Anglophone School District East (ASD-E) sent a letter home to families in the Riverview-area Wednesday in relation to the arrest.

“We have been informed by the RCMP of a legal situation involving a volunteer at some of our schools in the Riverview community,” the letter reads.

The school informed parents that counsellors and other resources will be available for students and staff as needed.

They also assure parents that they will continue to work with the RCMP as the force investigates.

“We understand situations such as this are concerning to parents, students, teachers and the greater community. We want to assure you that ASD-E will remain vigilant in our efforts to make our schools a safe place to learn and teach,” the letter reads.

Few details

The RCMP wouldn’t answer questions about whether local youths were directly connected to the charges or how many possible witnesses are being contacted.

A spokesperson told Global News that it’s important that people to call police if anyone feels they’ve been a victim of crime.

— With files from Global News’ Alexander Quon