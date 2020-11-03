Students at Regina Huda School test positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina school has closed its doors after some students contracted the coronavirus.

A statement from the Regina Huda School said it was informed on Monday of a few cases of students with COVID-19.

School officials did not say how many students are infected and said the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is investigating.

The school has been closed to students and staff for safety reasons and students will transition to remote learning until Nov. 13.

Starla Nistor, the principal of the school, said all staff and school families have been contacted.

She said in a statement that all “affected areas in the school will be cleaned and disinfected according to both routine and specific protocols, as required.”

“Providing it is safe to do so, the school will reopen for students on Monday, Nov. 16.”

The SHA will contact everyone considered a close contact.

A close contact is an individual who has been within two metres (six feet) of someone for a total of 15 minutes.

School officials said if any staff, students or school family members show any COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay at home and contact HealthLine 811.

