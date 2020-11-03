Ontario provides nearly $24,000 for holiday lights in downtown Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is providing nearly $24,000 for holiday lights which will be showcased in downtown Peterborough.

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith says the Peterborough Downtown Business Improvement Area (DBIA) will receive $23,921 from the the province’s Rural Economic Development (RED) program which supports not-for-profit organizations.

The funding will see the DBIA purchase and install holiday lights in the downtown core.

“Our downtown has faced unprecedented challenges in the last several months,” Smith stated. “Critical investments in making the downtown brighter, safer and more inviting for the Christmas season is another step forward in our economic recovery.”

Mayor Diane Therrien says she’s “very excited” that the downtown holiday lights will be returning “brighter and better than ever.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The city is a proud partner in this project and looks forward to doing our part to assist with light set up and storage,” said Therrien. “Thank you to the province for contributing funding for this project through the Rural Economic Development Fund and to the Peterborough DBIA for all of your work to light up downtown Peterborough year after year.”

I joined Terry Guiel from @downtownPtbo this morning to announce funding from Ontario's Rural Economic Development fund that will help bring new Christmas lights to the downtown to brighten spirits after this challenging year and attract patrons! 🌟🌟#ShopLocalON pic.twitter.com/tdjBZ0lqF0 — Dave Smith (@DaveSmithPtbo) October 30, 2020

Terry Guiel, DBIA executive director, says the lights are welcomed during the winter months.

“I am very grateful that with the combination of the RED funding that we were able to secure along with installation support from the city of Peterborough, the DBIA will be able to bring a record amount of decorative holiday lights to the downtown” Guiel stated. “These new holiday lights will bring a bright, yet more warm ambience to the downtown than the previous ones.

Story continues below advertisement

“With all the stresses our community has been under this past year, we could sure all use something to help brighten the spirit and these beautiful lights should help with that while hopefully attracting some holiday shoppers to the area,” he said.

Under the RED program, projects are eligible for up to $75,000 in provincial funding. Projects need to meet the following criteria:

Benefit rural Ontario

Have tangible outcomes

Reach beyond one county, region, or district.

4:28 Terry Guiel discusses how Peterborough downtown has coped with the pandemic protocols Terry Guiel discusses how Peterborough downtown has coped with the pandemic protocols