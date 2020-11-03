Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Money

Trudeau government tables rent-relief bill that sidesteps landlords

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2020 9:31 am
Click to play video 'Feds unveil new commercial rent relief subsidy' Feds unveil new commercial rent relief subsidy
Ottawa has unveiled the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS), a rent relief program for small businesses to replace the often criticized Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance. David Akin explains how CERS is supposedly an improvement, who's eligible for it, and how the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) is expanding.

The federal government has introduced a long-awaited bill to provide businesses with direct access to emergency rent relief — almost a month after announcing the new measure. The bill would also extend the federal emergency wage subsidy until June 2021.

READ MORE: Small businesses that survive coronavirus have difficult recovery ahead, experts say

The government’s previous rent relief program was widely criticized because it needed buy-in from landlords, many of whom did not participate. The new Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy is intended to allow commercial tenants to apply directly for rent and mortgage-interest support.

READ MORE: New business rent relief program will address gap in promised funds, minister says

Until Dec. 19, it would cover up to 65 per cent of eligible expenses to businesses, charities and non-profits that have suffered a revenue drop due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Claims could be made retroactively for the period that began on Sept. 27.

