Driver injured after pickup truck rear-ends school bus near Brighton: Northumberland OPP

One person was taken to hospital after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Brighton, Ont., on Tuesday morning.
According to Northumberland OPP, around 7:30 a.m. a school bus travelling on County Road 30 was rear-ended by a pickup truck just north of Hansen Road, north of Highway 401, about 10 kilometres north of the town of Brighton.
The southbound bus had stopped to pick up several students when it was struck by the pickup, police on scene said.
There were high school students aboard the bus but no one was injured, police said.
The driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no word yet on charges.
— More to come.
