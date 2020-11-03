Driver injured after pickup truck rear-ends school bus near Brighton: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person was taken to hospital after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Brighton, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 7:30 a.m. a school bus travelling on County Road 30 was rear-ended by a pickup truck just north of Hansen Road, north of Highway 401, about 10 kilometres north of the town of Brighton.

Read more: Ontario school bus drivers concerned about new school year

The southbound bus had stopped to pick up several students when it was struck by the pickup, police on scene said.

A pickup truck rear-ended a school bus near Brighton on Tuesday morning. Pete Fisher/Special to Global News Peterborough

There were high school students aboard the bus but no one was injured, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on charges.

— More to come.