Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Driver injured after pickup truck rear-ends school bus near Brighton: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 3, 2020 11:08 am
Click to play video '1 injured after pickup truck collides with school bus near Brighton' 1 injured after pickup truck collides with school bus near Brighton
The driver of a pickup truck was injured after a collision with a school bus near Brighton on Tuesday morning.

One person was taken to hospital after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Brighton, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 7:30 a.m. a school bus travelling on County Road 30 was rear-ended by a pickup truck just north of Hansen Road, north of Highway 401, about 10 kilometres north of the town of Brighton.

Read more: Ontario school bus drivers concerned about new school year

The southbound bus had stopped to pick up several students when it was struck by the pickup, police on scene said.

Trending Stories
A pickup truck rear-ended a school bus near Brighton on Tuesday morning.
A pickup truck rear-ended a school bus near Brighton on Tuesday morning. Pete Fisher/Special to Global News Peterborough

There were high school students aboard the bus but no one was injured, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on charges.

— More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
School BusNorthumberland CountyNorthumberland OPPschool bus crashBrightonSchool bus collisionCounty Road 30Municipality of Brightonschool bus rear ended
Flyers
More weekly flyers