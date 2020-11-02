Temporary closure, counselling at Saskatoon city hall after self-harm incident in lobby

Send this page to someone via email

A self-harm incident took place at Saskatoon city hall on Monday afternoon.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) was called to reports of a man threatening to cause harm to himself in the lobby at roughly 2 p.m.

The 21-year-old man produce a knife and hurt himself before officers could intervene, according to a SPS press release.

The release added he was taken to hospital for treatment and is believed to be in stable condition.

Police said there were no threats made against any other persons.

City manager Jeff Jorgenson said there were many staff members who saw it happen and some may be deeply affected by this traumatic incident.

“We understand what our staff members and first responders are going through, and we support them,” he said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are also with the man that paramedics took to the hospital.”

City staff are being offered mental health supports and one-on-one sessions with trained counsellors in the wake of the incident.

Both city hall and the customer care line will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.

Civic officials said the advance polling station for the municipal election at city hall will stay open. It is accessible through door 1A.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis here.

