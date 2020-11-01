Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

Medavie Health Services West paramedics brought a man to hospital on Saturday night after a vehicle hit him.
The 52-year-old pedestrian suffered serious injuries when he was struck in the 100 block of Avenue W S, near 22nd Street West, shortly before 10 p.m., according to a statement from the Saskatoon Police Service.
Officers restricted traffic between 20th Street W and 22nd Street W for three hours while the collision analysis unit investigated.
The police statement, which said those restrictions had been lifted, also said there was no update on the injured man.
