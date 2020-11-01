Menu

Comments

Canada

Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted November 1, 2020 12:08 pm
Saskatoon paramedics urge caution after spike in slips and falls
A vehicle hit a 52-year-old man at the Ave W S and 22nd Street W intersection, according to the Saskatoon police. Paramedics took him to hospital with serious injuries. Files / Global News

Medavie Health Services West paramedics brought a man to hospital on Saturday night after a vehicle hit him.

The 52-year-old pedestrian suffered serious injuries when he was struck in the 100 block of Avenue W S, near 22nd Street West, shortly before 10 p.m., according to a statement from the Saskatoon Police Service.

Officers restricted traffic between 20th Street W and 22nd Street W for three hours while the collision analysis unit investigated.

The police statement, which said those restrictions had been lifted, also said there was no update on the injured man.

