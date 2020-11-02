Witness questions use of force after B.C. woman’s takedown shot on video

Send this page to someone via email

A video has surfaced online showing what appears to be a young Indigenous woman being detained by security guards at a grocery store in Quesnel, B.C.

The takedown happened at a Save-On-Foods in the West Park Mall around 6 p.m. last Thursday.

RCMP confirmed officers were dispatched after receiving a report of a woman fighting with security. She was detained, police said, and later released without charge.

In the video posted to Facebook, the woman is on the ground and can be heard crying and shouting, “You are hurting me! You are hurting me!”

Twyla Short, who witnessed the incident, said she and a man intervened because the young woman seemed to be in a lot of pain.

“He had her hand and kept pulling and I think that’s where a lot of the pain came from,” Short told Global News. “And I realized, ‘This is a small arm.’ I’m like, ‘This person is tiny.’ So she’s begging for mercy — ‘Let me up!’ — [so] I said, ‘Get off her, you have to get off her’ and he said, ‘You F off.'”

The security guard shifted his weight onto the young woman, Short said, and dug his knee deeper into her back.

RCMP said the investigation continues.

The woman has not been publicly identified.

Global News has reached out to the Save-On-Foods and the mall, where the security guard is employed.