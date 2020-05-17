Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Vancouver woman punched for sneezing in latest racist assault

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 17, 2020 1:11 pm
Dakota Holmes was left with visible bruising on her face after what she described as a COVID-19-motivated racist assault. .
Dakota Holmes was left with visible bruising on her face after what she described as a COVID-19-motivated racist assault. . Global News

An Indigenous Vancouver woman says she is the latest victim of a racist attack driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dakota Holmes told Global News she was walking her dog Kato in Gray’s Park near 33rd Avenue and Fraser Street when a man nearby heard her sneeze.

READ MORE: Victim of racist rant in Richmond, B.C. accepts apology from suspect

“He came up and assumed I was Asian and was yelling all these racist slurs at me, and then he punched me in the face,” she said.

Holmes’ dog Kato intervened and scared the man away, but Holmes was left with visible bruises on her face.

Vancouver police say they were called to a potentially racially-motivated assault in the area around 8:30 p.m.

The case has been turned over the VPD’s diversity section, and is being led by hate crimes investigators.

READ MORE: As coronavirus dominates headlines, xenophobic and insensitive social media posts go viral

“As a police service, we work hard to build strong relationships with marginalized groups in our community and encourage anyone who has experienced hate, bigotry, or discrimination to call us,” said Sgt. Aaron Roed.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Hate crimes and hate incidents have always been significantly under-reported.”

Roed said no one has been arrested in the incident.

“It’s crazy, it’s ridiculous that even with COVID-19 and all that happening, the racism has picked up, if anything,” said Holmes.

READ MORE: Man accused of racially motivated attack on B.C. bus dies of overdose: police

“You hear it on the news, you see it, you read it, you don’t ever think it’s going to happen to you.”

City of Vancouver speaks out against racism
City of Vancouver speaks out against racism

Holmes’ father is a special advisor to Premier John Horgan, and she is an employee of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs (UBCIC).

The UBCIC released a statement condemning the attack on Sunday.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, Asian communities have experienced an unacceptable, ugly, and deeply disturbing rise in racism,” said the organization.

“This trend speaks to the stark reality that people of colour face disproportionately high risks to their physical and mental survival every day, a risk that has been intensified by dangerous false messaging about COVID-19.”

Vancouver police seek help in identifying hate crime suspect
Vancouver police seek help in identifying hate crime suspect

There has been a disturbing increase in incidents of anti-Asian racism around Metro Vancouver since the pandemic began, ranging from graffiti to verbal harassment to violent assaults.

READ MORE: Suspect wanted in hate-crime assault of 92-year-old Asian man in Vancouver

According to Vancouver police, as of May 1 there had been 20 anti-Asian hate crimes reported in the first four months of the year, compared to 12 in all of 2019.

Holmes says the trend shows that it is more important than ever to speak out against racism, and for people who have been targeted to come forward and share their stories.

“We’re all in this together,” she said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 canadaCanada Coronaviruscovid-19 newsbc coronavirusVancouver assaultCoronavirus racismanti-Asian racismvancouver racist assault
