Health

Alberta premier tells party-goers to ‘knock it off’ amid rising COVID-19 cases

By Sylvia Strojek The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2020 5:56 pm
Click to play video 'Record-setting 622 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alberta Friday' Record-setting 622 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alberta Friday
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta reported 622 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, after 12,938 tests were completed. Alberta has not previously surpassed 600 new cases in one day.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says it’s time to “up our game” when it comes to COVID-19 by putting a lid on super-spreader house parties.

Alberta reported a one-day record of 622 cases on Friday, and hospitalizations due to the infection continue to grow.

Read more: Alberta records 622 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 5 additional deaths

Kenney says his government has taken steps to control the spread of COVID-19, including limiting to 15 the number of people allowed at most social gatherings in Edmonton and Calgary.

He says the government is adding to the 800 contract tracers already in place and working to speed up test turnaround times.

Read more: AHS actively recruiting more contact tracers as COVID-19 cases in Alberta climb

But he says the increase in cases stemming from private house parties is hitting hard.

He notes recent deaths in a nursing home were traced back to someone’s house party, and says his message to party-goers is to “knock it off.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
