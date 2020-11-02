75 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 1,429

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 75 new coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 1,429, including 50 deaths.

Twenty-three of the new cases are in New Tecumseth, while 15 are in Bradford, 12 are in Barrie and eight are in Innisfil.

The rest are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Penetanguishene, Ramara, Tay Township, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Thirty of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 16 are community-acquired.

Four of the new cases are a result of outbreaks, while the rest are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Of all the health unit’s 1,429 cases, 82 per cent — or 1,166 — have recovered, while six people remain in hospital.

For the week beginning Oct. 25, the health unit reported 124 new cases, which was the highest number of cases reported in a single week since the start of the pandemic.

There were more than 450 new COVID-19 cases reported in October, which was more than double what was reported in any previous month.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are currently 10 coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at four workplaces, two retirement homes, one long-term care facility, one congregate setting, one community setting and one educational setting.

There have 41 outbreaks in total — at 18 nursing homes, 11 workplaces, seven retirement homes, three congregate settings, one community setting and an educational setting.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the province of Ontario, eight schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are each reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are listed as the following:

St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School in Barrie

Bradford District High School

Guthrie Public School in Oro-Medonte

Alcona Glen Elementary School

Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil

Tecumseth Beeton Elementary School

St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth

St. Angela Merici Catholic Elementary School in Bradford

On Friday, Ontario reported 948 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 77,655, including 3,152 deaths.

Advertisement