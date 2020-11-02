Menu

Canada

Investigation launched into death at Saskatoon Correctional Centre

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 4:01 pm
A 28-year-old man on remand at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre has died.
A 28-year-old man on remand at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre has died.

An inmate has died at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

Corrections officials said the 28-year-old man, who was on remand, was found unresponsive in his cell Monday.

Read more: 3rd inmate this year dies in Prince Albert jail

He was declared dead at around 1:10 a.m. His name has not been released, but officials said his family has been notified.

Corrections said the inmate’s death is not related to COVID-19 or foul play. No other details have been released.

Read more: 3rd inmate dies at Regina Correctional Centre since beginning of July

Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ministry of Corrections and Policing said it will also conduct an internal investigation.

Click to play video 'Governments don’t track how many inmates have been in care' Governments don’t track how many inmates have been in care
Governments don’t track how many inmates have been in care
