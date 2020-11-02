Investigation launched into death at Saskatoon Correctional Centre

Send this page to someone via email

An inmate has died at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

Corrections officials said the 28-year-old man, who was on remand, was found unresponsive in his cell Monday.

He was declared dead at around 1:10 a.m. His name has not been released, but officials said his family has been notified.

Corrections said the inmate’s death is not related to COVID-19 or foul play. No other details have been released.

Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating.

The Ministry of Corrections and Policing said it will also conduct an internal investigation.

