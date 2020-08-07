Menu

Canada

Inmate dies at Regina Correctional Centre, 2nd death in less than a month

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
A male inmate on remand died at the Regina Correctional Centre on Thursday night.
File / Global News

A male inmate on remand died at the Regina Correctional Centre on Thursday night.

Read more: Regina Correctional Centre inmate dies

A release from the province on Friday says the man was found unresponsive in his cell at about 7:20 p.m.

Saskatchewan RCMP along with the coroners service are investigating. The Ministry of Corrections and Policing will also be conducting an internal investigation.

Read more: Provincial investigation launched following death of Saskatchewan inmate

The province says the death is not related to the coronavirus. The inmate’s next of kin has been notified.

This is second inmate death at the Regina Correction Regina Correctional Centre in about a month.

