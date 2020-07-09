Regina Correctional Centre inmate dies

Send this page to someone via email

A man jailed at the Regina Correctional Centre has died after being found unresponsive in his cell.

The inmate was declared deceased at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday morning, according to a press release from the provincial Ministry of Corrections and Policing.

His death is not related to COVID-19, the ministry says.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service, Ministry of Corrections and Policing and RCMP are all conducting investigations.

The man’s family has been notified. His name has not been released.

