Regina Correctional Centre inmate dies

A man jailed at the Regina Correctional Centre has died after being found unresponsive in his cell.
The inmate was declared deceased at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday morning, according to a press release from the provincial Ministry of Corrections and Policing.
His death is not related to COVID-19, the ministry says.
The Saskatchewan Coroners Service, Ministry of Corrections and Policing and RCMP are all conducting investigations.
The man’s family has been notified. His name has not been released.
