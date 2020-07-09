Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Regina Correctional Centre inmate dies

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 9, 2020 5:25 pm
An inmate died at the Regina Correctional Centre Thursday morning.
An inmate died at the Regina Correctional Centre Thursday morning. File / Global News

A man jailed at the Regina Correctional Centre has died after being found unresponsive in his cell.

The inmate was declared deceased at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday morning, according to a press release from the provincial Ministry of Corrections and Policing.

Read more: Provincial investigation launched following death of Saskatchewan inmate

His death is not related to COVID-19, the ministry says.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service, Ministry of Corrections and Policing and RCMP are all conducting investigations.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police looking into death of Prince Albert Correctional Centre inmate

The man’s family has been notified. His name has not been released.

Story continues below advertisement
Provincial government puts $6.3M towards Saskatchewan jail renovations
Provincial government puts $6.3M towards Saskatchewan jail renovations
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPDeathInmateInmate DeathCorrectionsRegina Correctional CentreSaskatchewan Coroner's ServiceMinistry of Corrections and Policing
Flyers
More weekly flyers