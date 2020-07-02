Menu

Canada

Provincial investigation launched following death of Saskatchewan inmate

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 8:50 pm
A jail cell. . File / Global News

An investigation has been launched following the death of a Saskatchewan inmate.

The woman prisoner was from the Pine Grove Correctional Facility, say officials. She died Wednesday at around 8 p.m. at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon according to the Ministry of Corrections and Policing.

The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating the matter. The ministry has also launched an internal investigation.

The death is not related to COVID-19.

Next of kin have been notified. No name has been released.

