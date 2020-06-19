Saskatchewan to launch inquest into death of Samwel Uko

Send this page to someone via email

The province is now holding an inquest into the death of Samwel Uko following pressure from the Saskatchewan NDP, who said for years the Saskatchewan Party has failed to address the growing mental health crisis.

For weeks, the family of Uko has been searching for answers, trying to piece together how the 20-year-old, Abbotsford, B.C., resident, ended up in Wascana Lake after seeking help twice at the Regina General Hospital the day he died.

According to Uko’s uncle Justin Nyee, the Saskatchewan Health Authority told him protocol was not followed when the young man was escorted out of the hospital by security shortly before his body was discovered.

The visit was the second time Uko sought help that day.

His cousin told Global News that he initially took him to the hospital on the morning of May 21, saying he was in a state of mental distress.

Nyee said that during the first visit his nephew was seen by a doctor and given a prescription, although it was never filled.

He also said Uko was referred to a mental health clinic and despite admitting he had thoughts of suicide, the clinic deemed his condition mild.

The province said the date and location of the inquest will be determined at a later date.

More to come.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, please reach out. Resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.