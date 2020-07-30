Menu

Canada

Inmate dies at Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 30, 2020 4:11 pm
The provincial government is contracting Compass Group Canada to feed Saskatchewan inmates.
Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Corrections and Policing said the death of a female inmate is not related to COVID-19. File / Global News

An inmate at Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert, Sask., has died.

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Corrections and Policing said the female inmate was found unresponsive in her cell on Wednesday evening.

Provincial investigation launched following death of Saskatchewan inmate

Officials have not released her name but said her family has been notified.

The ministry said the death is not related to COVID-19.

Prince Albert Police Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and it has been referred to the province’s coroner’s office.

The ministry said an internal investigation will also take place.

Provincial government puts $6.3M towards Saskatchewan jail renovations
Provincial government puts $6.3M towards Saskatchewan jail renovations
