Inmate dies at Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Saskatchewan

An inmate at Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert, Sask., has died.

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Corrections and Policing said the female inmate was found unresponsive in her cell on Wednesday evening.

Officials have not released her name but said her family has been notified.

The ministry said the death is not related to COVID-19.

Prince Albert Police Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and it has been referred to the province’s coroner’s office.

The ministry said an internal investigation will also take place.

