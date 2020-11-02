2 charged with impaired driving on weekend in Peterborough County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP charged two people with impaired driving in separate incidents over the weekend.

Police say three vehicles were travelling through a construction zone on Highway 7 Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported but OPP determined one of the drivers was under the influence of alcohol.

Dorothy McDonald, 57, of Marmora, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs; and operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

She was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 2.

Then, on early Saturday in Peterborough, OPP stopped a vehicle around 1:45 a.m. on Lansdowne Street East in Peterborough. Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Christopher Lustic, 32, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs; and operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 9.