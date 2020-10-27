Family of 19-year-old Mississauga man killed by alleged impaired driver fears suspect will get bail

Send this page to someone via email

Rupinder Sandhu has been surrounded by her extended family, all trying to help her continue on after the tragic and preventable death of her only son Jagrajan “Jag” Brar.

One of Rupinder’s brothers, Nar Sandhu, said the impending bail hearing for the 46-year-old Orangeville man accused of impaired operation of a vehicle causing the death of Jag, a 19-year-old Lorne Park Secondary School student.

Sandhu said he is worrying for the family, who feels adamant that releasing Peter Simms on bail would be a mistake.

“He will not stop unless…,” said Nar as his voice trailed off.

“We need to make an example of this person. He knew what he did. To run away from that? What kind of individual are you?”

Story continues below advertisement

It was just after midnight on Oct. 10 when Peel police were called to Hurontario Street near Mineola Road in Mississauga for a three-car collision.

A man and his female passenger were travelling northbound in an Audi convertible which rear-ended a Kia Soul before crossing over the centre lane and striking the Honda Civic, which was driven by Jag, head-on. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police alleged the driver of the Audi got out and tried to flee the scene, but officers managed to stop the man and arrest him. Simms is now facing charges including impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, dangerous operation causing death and failure to stop after an accident causing death. The charges haven’t been proven in court.

2:15 Orangeville man appears in court on impaired driving charges Orangeville man appears in court on impaired driving charges

Officers said Simms had two prior convictions for impaired driving.

Story continues below advertisement

A second driver, 19-year-old Mohammad Natur, was also later charged with dangerous operation causing death and failure to stop after accident resulting in death. Investigators with the police service’s major collision bureau alleged that Natur was driving aggressively alongside Simms that night, which contributed to the collision.

Sandhu said he has seen cellphone video shown to him by a motorist who was driving just behind the suspected impaired driver that night.

“I saw the video of him (Simms) running. He chose to run and that speaks volumes of somebody. He knows his actions. He did not care about our son. He didn’t think twice about the person sitting next to him. He chose to run,” he said.

The bail hearing for Simms is expected to be lengthy based on what lawyers said during two video appearances that have already been held for Simms from the Brampton courthouse.

Nar said he and his sister Rupinder believe there will be no justice for them since it won’t bring Jag back. But he said they hope the courts do the right thing and keep the accused in custody.

“Yes, we lost a son, but how are we going to prevent other people from going through what we’re going through? You know, when someone does it again and again it really affects you,” said Nar.

Story continues below advertisement

The family vowed to keep fighting for Jag who had dreams that we’re taken away from him.

Read more: Orangeville man appears in court on impaired driving charges

“He’s a risk, he’s a threat, this has to be stopped. There has to be some change out there,” said Nar.

The family said they are also concerned that sentences for impaired driving are too lenient.

“People need to stop getting behind the wheel impaired and we need to change the laws. The sentences are not hard enough,” said Nar.

“This is an opportunity to make the sentences more severe, stop him from getting bail. He shouldn’t be on the streets. If he gets bail, he will be on the streets.”

Jag’s family is asking that donations in his memory be made to MADD Canada.