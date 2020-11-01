International award won by Fanshawe College fashion film

A fashion film produced by Fanshawe College‘s fashion design program and more than 50 students from other programs has won an international award.
UNBOUND Revival, a collaborative film project, has won the award for Best Student Film at the 2020 Canadian International Fashion Film Festival (CANIFF).
The film explores the issue of over-consumption in the fashion industry, how the environment is impacted and what designers can do to create change.
To make up for the cancelled runway fashion show, they decided to have the students shoot content on their cellphones from home and turn it into a runway trailer.
The film followed 11 third-year fashion design students as they navigate the challenges posed by the pandemic.
Student Madelin Terejko says it was a difficult situation, but it offered a great opportunity to reach more people.
The film premiered during the Forest City Film Festival and was among 160 films from around the world to screen during CANIFF’s online festival on Oct. 26 and 27.
It was also nominated for Best Canadian Fashion Film and Best Eco Message.
“The honour, experience and legacy that this will have is just well beyond our grasp.”
–With files from 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady
