Several sports at Fanshawe College impacted by season cancellation

Send this page to someone via email

Some varsity teams at Fanshawe College won’t be able to defend their championships this season.

In response to the ongoing global pandemic, and provincial restrictions in place, the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) has announced the cancellation of the 2021 winter varsity sports season.

The Fanshawe College Women’s basketball will not have an opportunity to three-peat as OCAA champions, and the men’s volleyball team can’t defend their national championship.

“The health of the entire OCAA membership and our participants remains our top priority, and we empathize, understand, and share the deep disappointment this especially causes for our winter sport student-athletes,” said OCAA president, Nathan McFadden.

“After extensive contingency planning and collaborating with our members, the reality is that there are far too many obstacles to allow the OCAA to operate while providing a safe and quality varsity experience for our student-athletes.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fanshawe College was also set to host the 2021 women’s basketball national championship.

Read more: Alberta town unveils statue of Humboldt Broncos coach who died in 2018 bus crash

On top of basketball and volleyball, the decision also impacts badminton, curling, and indoor soccer.

In a press release Thursday, the OCAA said the decision was made for a number of reasons, including current restrictive measures in place by provincial sport regulatory bodies as well as orders from provincial health officials.

Winter university athletics are also dealing with a cancellation of their own, as USPORTS announced there will be no national championships for the 2021 winter season.