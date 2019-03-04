London sports roundup, March 4: Fanshawe Falcons off to nationals; Mustangs still have a chance

For the first time in 16 years, the Fanshawe Falcons’ women’s basketball team celebrated victory as Ontario champions. Much like they did during the regular season, the Falcons rolled through the OCAA tournament, beating St. Lawrence 91-51 in the quarterfinals and knocking off Niagara 80-39 in the semis.

In the final on March 2, the Falcons defeated St. Clair 78-72.

Fanshawe is now off to the CCAA national championship, starting March 13 in Sainte-Foy, Que.

Chuot Angou was named the OCAA Women’s Player of the Year during the weekend as well.

The Falcons men’s basketball team suffered a tough loss in the quarterfinals of their OCAA tournament.

Still a chance

The Western Mustangs’ men’s hockey team may have lost the OUA western final in double overtime against Guelph on March 3, but the Mustangs still have a shot at reaching the national championship. The team will play Carleton this weekend in Ottawa. The winner will earn the third OUA spot at the CIS championship.

Western’s women’s hockey team saw its season come to an end on March 2 with a 3-1 home ice loss to the U of T Varsity Blues. The Blues took the best-of-three series in three games.

Win No. 1

London’s Scott McDonald and Team Ontario captured their first win at the Brier in Brandon, Man., on March 4. After starting with a nail-biting 7-6 loss to last year’s champion — Brad Gushue and Team Canada — and then facing powerhouse Alberta and losing 8-5, McDonald’s rink beat Nunavut 9-2 in Monday’s first draw. McDonald cut his teeth at the Highland Curling Club in London.

Nationals looking to sweep

The London Nationals lead the St. Thomas Stars 3-0 in their first-round GOJHL playoff series. Game 4 takes place on Tuesday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. in St. Thomas.

Komoka has a 2-1 lead over Chatham in their first-round series, which continues in Komoka on Tuesday.

Playoffs approaching for the Knights

The London Knights do not have a mid-week game for the first time in almost a month.

They have two home games left in the regular season, and both are this weekend. London hosts Flint on Friday and Saginaw on Saturday.