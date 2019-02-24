London sports roundup, Feb. 24: Double gold for Fanshawe volleyball, Mustang hockey advances, Knights win

During the regular season, no one could beat the Fanshawe Falcons in women’s and men’s volleyball.

Heading to nationals, nothing has changed.

Both the men’s and women’s teams captured gold at their OCAA volleyball championships in Toronto and Sudbury.

After sweeping through Conestoga and Redeemer in matches that saw Fanshawe win three sets to none, the No. 1-ranked men’s side was given their toughest test of the year against the No. 5-ranked Humber Hawks, who hosted the match on Saturday. The match went the full five sets and sat tied 10-10 in the fifth set. With Delaware’s Sam Otten serving, the Falcons took a 14-10 lead and then returned the Hawks’ serve to clinch a second consecutive OCAA gold medal.

Fanshawe’s Zach Albert was named tournament MVP.

Albert’s sister, Janelle, and the Fanshawe women’s team captured their gold medal on Sunday at Cambrian College.

Janelle was named OCAA women’s Player of the Year on Thursday heading into the tournament. She was also named the tournament’s MVP.

The Falcons’ championship match against Niagara went one-two-three as the Falcons swept the Niagara Knights three sets to none.

Fanshawe did not lose a single set during the OCAA tournament, beating Mohawk in the quarterfinals and Humber in the semis.

The victory was the Falcons’ first since 1972.

The women’s and men’s teams have combined to go 44-0 in 2018-19.

Western Mustangs women’s hockey team on to Round 2

Sydnee Baker scored the game-winning goal in the second period as the Mustangs swept their first-round OUA playoff series with a 2-1 win in Waterloo on Saturday, Feb. 23. Shailyn Waites scored Western’s other goal in a game that saw the Mustangs clamp down defensively on the Warriors, allowing Waterloo just 12 shots on goal. Carmen Lasis picked up the win in net. Western will meet the University of Toronto in the OUA semifinals. Guelph will take on the Ryerson Rams in the other semifinal.

Londoner Ethan Szypula scored a goal and added two assists as the Mustang men’s hockey team eliminated the Brock Badgers with a 7-1 win in a deciding Game 3 of their second round series on Sunday night. Western has advanced to play the Guelph Gryphons in the OUA Western Conference finals. Guelph knocked out Ryerson with a 4-3 win in Game 3 of their series on Sunday.

Western’s Charis Huddle won a silver medal in the women’s 100-metre freestyle at the OUA swimming championships.

Brayden Ambo of the Mustang wrestling team won an OUA bronze in the 82 kg class.

Hancock leads London Knights to demolition of North Bay

Kevin Hancock scored a goal and added three assists as the London Knights blew out the North Bay Battalion 8-1 at Budweiser Gardens on Feb. 24. Hancock says that as important as the offence was, the way London closed out the game was key.

“All lines were going, and the depth was great,” said the overage Knights forward. “All six [defencemen] played great, and [Joseph Raaymakers] made some big saves so it really was a total team effort that got us that win.”

Connor McMichael and Liam Foudy each had a goal and an assist, and London defenceman Adam Boqvist added a pair of assists. London will continue their jam-packed February with their 11th game in 19 days on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at home against the Guelph Storm. The Storm have won their last three games in a row. Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. on 980 CFPL and the Radioplayer Canada app.

GOJHL playoff matchups set

The 2018-19 regular season is over in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League. The Leamington Flyers sewed up first place in the Western Conference and will meet Strathroy in the first round. The London Nationals finished just one point behind Leamington and will face the St. Thomas Stars in a best-of-seven series. No. 3 seed Chatham will play No. 6 seed Komoka, and LaSalle and Sarnia will go head-to-head in the 4-5 matchup. Cal Davis of the Nationals led the GOJHL’s Western Conference in scoring with 82 points in 47 games.