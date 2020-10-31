Menu

Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador reports new presumptive COVID-19 case

By Staff The Canadian Press
ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new presumptive positive case of COVID-19 today.

The province’s health department says the case was identified in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region and involves a man between the ages of 20 and 39.

Read more: N.L. warns residents warned about fraudulent calls alleging to be province’s top doctor

The province says the man works at the Voisey’s Bay mine site in northern Labrador and the company has been notified of the case.

The individual has been self-isolating at the mine site and contract tracing is underway.

Health officials say the provincial Public Health and Microbiology Laboratory will do additional testing to confirm the case.

Newfoundland and Labrador currently has three active cases of COVID-19.

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
