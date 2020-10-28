N.L. warns residents warned about fraudulent calls alleging to be province’s top doctor

Send this page to someone via email

The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is warning residents about fraudulent calls alleging to be from the province’s top doctor.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Department of Health and Community Services said in a press release on Wednesday that it’s issuing a warning after an incident in the Eastern Health region.

The department says the caller claimed to be the chief medical officer of health, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, and asked the individual to provide personal details.

Those details included the individual’s Medical Care Plan number and mailing address.

“The public should be aware that the Chief Medical Officer of Health does not make or leave such telephone messages,” the department said.

If anyone receives a suspicious telephone call or message, the department is urging them to contact the police.