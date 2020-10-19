Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Video depicting violent arrest of N.L. Indigenous man prompts call for investigation

By The Staff The Canadian Press
The Happy Valley-Goose Bay town hall is pictured on this website photo.
The Happy Valley-Goose Bay town hall is pictured on this website photo. Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay website.

The president of a Labrador Indigenous group is calling for an investigation after a video surfaced on social media that shows a municipal enforcement officer throwing a handcuffed man to the ground.

A Facebook video posted Friday by Labrador Progressive Conservative legislature member Lela Evans appears to show an officer holding an Inuk man against the hood of a Happy Valley-Goose Bay municipal enforcement vehicle.

The man turns slightly to his right and the officer throws him to the ground.

NunatuKavut Community Council president Todd Russell issued a statement Saturday saying the video shows a troubling example of violence against Indigenous people and is evidence of the structural racism that exists in Canadian law enforcement.

Trending Stories

He is calling for a thorough investigation into the incident and commends whoever first posted the video to social media.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Liberal ministers condemn ‘disgusting’ attacks on Mi’kmaq lobster fisheries

The town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay also issued a statement Saturday saying a municipal enforcement officer had been put on administrative leave in connection with the video and the town is seeking an independent investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2020.

Click to play video 'Family calls for public inquiry after Indigenous teen’s death in Abbotsford group home' Family calls for public inquiry after Indigenous teen’s death in Abbotsford group home
Family calls for public inquiry after Indigenous teen’s death in Abbotsford group home
© 2020 The Canadian Press
IndigenousNewfoundlandNewfoundland and LabradorNLviolent arrestInukMunicipal enforcement
Flyers
More weekly flyers