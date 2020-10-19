Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia fishery dispute prompts call for emergency debate in House of Commons

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2020 6:35 am
Click to play video 'Bellegarde says calm needed in lobster dispute ahead of work to define key right' Bellegarde says calm needed in lobster dispute ahead of work to define key right
WATCH: Bellegarde says calm needed in lobster dispute ahead of work to define key right.

Four cabinet ministers and the NDP have requested an emergency debate in the House of Commons over a treaty dispute between commercial fishermen and Mi’kmaq fishers.

Fisheries and Oceans Minister Bernadette Jordan says parliamentarians should have the opportunity to voice their concerns about the violence that’s erupted over the dispute about Mi’kmaq treaty rights to fish for a “moderate living.”

Read more: Police lay arson charges in truck fire following a mob attack on Mi’kmaq fishers

She and three other ministers — Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett and Public Safety Minister Bill Blair — requested the debate in a letter to the House Speaker last night.

Hours earlier, the NDP made the same request.

It’s now up to Speaker Anthony Rota to decide whether the issue merits an emergency debate.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Fire destroys Nova Scotia lobster pound used by Mi’kmaw fishers' Fire destroys Nova Scotia lobster pound used by Mi’kmaw fishers
Fire destroys Nova Scotia lobster pound used by Mi’kmaw fishers

The increased attention from Ottawa comes after a lobster pound that stored the catch of Mi’kmaq fishers burned to the ground on Saturday morning.

Trending Stories

A man described as a person of interest in the blaze is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Mounties have made two arrests in relation to other incidents linked to the dispute, charging one man with assault against a local Indigenous chief and charging another with arson for allegedly burning a vehicle.

Non-Indigenous fishers in Nova Scotia take issue with the Mi’kmaq people fishing outside the federally determined fishing season, but Ottawa notes that the treaty right for the Mik’maq to fish for a moderate living is constitutionally protected.

READ MORE: N.S. Mi’kmaw fishers have property vandalized, lobsters destroyed

The treaty was upheld by the Supreme Court of Canada in 1999, but some non-Indigenous critics point to a clarification issued by the court that says the treaty rights would be subject to federal regulations.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said Ottawa must define what constitutes legal harvesting in a “moderate livelihood” fishery.

McNeil tweeted that the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans needs to answer that question before the province can examine its own rules for fish buyers.

Over the weekend, Blair approved a request to send more RCMP to the region.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Mi'kmaqBernadette JordanMi'kmaq fishersIndigenous Fishing RightsMikmaq treaty rightsNova Scotia Fishing Disputecommericial fishermenfishing disputeIndigenous fishing treatylobster disputeNon-Indigenous fishers
Flyers
More weekly flyers