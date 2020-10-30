Kelowna’s Dying Breed run from their demons in first music video

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna’s Dying Breed is unleashing its first music video, just in time for Halloween.

It’s creepy, it’s dark and it’s super-charged with heavy-hitting rock and roll.

“The riff is what inspired the lyrics behind it,” said Dacoda Nevens, lead guitar.

“The minute we heard the riff we knew we wanted a devil-going-to-Vegas-type sound.”

Dying Breed let Global Okanagan tease their first music video ahead of its midnight release on Halloween, and buried beneath the flashy car and gore, the trio is ripping the skeletons out of their closet.

“It’s about inner demons and it’s about trying to run away from them and then I hint to you having to kind of fight them head-on,” said Rory Ormiston, lead vocals and bass guitar.

“It also portrays to the whole signing your soul away in the music life,” said Nevens.

And they are not slowing down any time soon.

“We are full speed and we actually hadn’t rehearsed in two weeks because of schedules and stuff and we just wrote another song,” said Stephan Gilbert, drums

“We just want to steamroll anything that’s in our way and just get to the top as quick as we can,” said Nevens.

You can watch the full music video for Demon Got Mine and check out Dying Breed’s EP Unchained by visiting their website www.dyingbreed.ca

